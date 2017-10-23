HTC is planning to launch follow up models to its successful HTC U11 flagship, and details are starting to leak out of the Taiwan-based manufacturer. One of them is the HTC U11 Life, which for all intents and purposes, will be a midrange phone with competent specs. What is interesting, is that HTC plans to use Android One stock software for this one.

The HTC U11 Life will most likely take its design cues from its older and more prestigious brother, the original HTC U11. But this midrange phone is reportedly a tad bit handier with a 5.2-inch Full HD (1080p) display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, supported by either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

The phone will reportedly use Android One software, which is a bit of a surprise coming from HTC, moving away from their own Sense UI. This could be a nod to HTC’s partnership with Google, since we can think of no other reason why they would be doing so. The HTC U11 Life is likely to feature IP67 water and dust resistance, and will go with a 2,600mAh battery. Given the smaller screen size, the battery will hopefully be enough.

No details on the camera setup yet, but the HTC U11 has been one of the top phones in terms of camera performance. Hopefully, the U11 Life will inherit some of those genes – which may well be the reason for a price point rumored to be around USD$400. Official launch should be on November 2.

VIA: SlashGear