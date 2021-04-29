This is the first time we’re learning about this but if you’re looking for a new affordable plan, you may consider Essentials by Dashlane. No, this has nothing to do with the old Essential brand. It’s a password management solution that can be used on one’s smartphone and computer. A password manager is an essential tool these days when privacy and security may be compromised easily. We value the efforts of companies that do everything in their power to secure accounts and data and Essentials is a new alternative.

The Essentials password manager by Dashlane improves on the regular experiences of people. It comes with a new Password Changer and a new autofill engine. The latter takes advantage of machine learning so it show information that you frequently enter based on history.

Dashlane has been in the password management business for years but it doesn’t stop working on new things and features. It previously introduced Free and Premium plans. They are good enough, especially the Premium plan, but there are still those that want and need something different. Essentials is in between the two as it is also easy to use, widely available for most devices, and offers the basic password management features.

The new Dashlane Essentials plan is affordable. It already comes with access to one-click Password Changer. It also includes Secure Notes which you can access on up to two devices.