Dashlane is one of the few password managers we trust. Over a couple of years ago, we mentioned how it makes strong passwords and doesn’t compromise convenience. We believe its promises are the same. It still offers secure password management all the time for every individual who needs their stuff protected. This week, Dashlane has introduced new family plans that can be enjoyed by up to six members in a family. You can choose either the Premium Family or Premium Plus Family.

The family plans still offer individual security on different devices. It can still fill passwords, payments, and personal information for you automatically. It makes filling up forms easier even on different devices.

Dashlane saves every user time because filling out a form can take a few minutes. It can handle different logins, account creation, recovery, and entering address and payment details if there is a need. Dashlane offers a smarter and more efficient way to manage online security across several devices. The whole family can benefit from this system with shared logins.

Dashlane co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Schalit said: “Family plans have been one of our most requested features as households struggle to find the balance between online security and convenience for multiple users. We want everyone to be able to take back control of their online security, and offering families and groups the opportunity to manage passwords, autofill details, and privacy settings across devices is the latest step in that direction.”

Both the Premium Family plan and the Premium Plus Family plan offer unlimited password storage and devices, personalized security alerts, VPN for Wi-Fi protection, and Dark Web monitoring. The Plus plan adds identity restoration, credit monitoring, and identity theft insurance of up to $1 million. The family plans can also have designated account managers who can view the family dashboard. The manager will be the one to invite or remove new family members from the group.

Check out Dashlane.com/plans. Sign-up if you wish to take advantage of the family plan features.