Dark Sky is perhaps one of the best weather apps available for Android. Well, make that “was” as the app is no longer available for Android. Apple has recently acquired Dark Sky and that means it’s no longer accessible from non-Apple devices. That’s understandable because Apple can do anything to any of its products or services it owns. The weather app is no longer available on the Play Store. Even when you launch the app from your Android phone, the weather data will not be updated.

The Dark Sky for Android users got an extension until August 1 but it’s gone now. Accuweather could fill the Dark Sky hole in your phone. However, some people may still prefer Dark Sky but with its removal from the Play Store, that’s a problem.

An XDA developer wants Dark Sky to work on his Android so he reverse-engineered the app and made another version. The Darker Sky for Android is basically the same weather app. We like the idea but we’re afraid Apple may go after this version eventually.

Darker Sky is free. The first release is available with basic features. It includes a full weather forecast, radar, time machine, temperature forecast, and precipitation forecast. Unlike Dark Sky, you won’t be able to use widgets, alerts, weather notifications, and weather report submissions.