If you were a huge fan of the weather app Dark Sky that Apple gobbled up and will take away by August 1, you’re probably on the lookout for a new app to replace it. Accuweather has been around for some time now but now they’re looking to get back some of their users and also get new users along the way. They are working on an overhaul of the app that should bring a new look, better and more native code, and a minute-by-minute forecast, which was one of the most loved features of Dark Sky.

Beta users of the Accuweather app will probably be familiar with the upcoming new look and features since this has been in the testing phase for the past three months. When the stable version will finally roll out, you might see the following changes, if the results of the beta testing has been positive. What you’ll see first is a redesigned logo and maybe some explanations as to what to expect from the updated app.

According to Android Police, the main navigation is at the bottom of the app now where you can switch between Today, Hourly, Daily, and Radars. You will see a MinuteCast meter that will show you the local precipitation forecast. You will also be able to choose between a light and dark mode but if you’re a Dark Sky user, then you probably know which one you’ll choose. But actually, the app’s UI follows the actual weather conditions so only the hamburger menu will follow your light or dark theme.

The changes are probably still a long way to make up for the loss of Dark Sky. You still have until August 1 to enjoy the app if you’ve previously been using it before Apple acquired it. By August 1, the Android app will no longer work and it will become an app that’s exclusive for Apple devices. Don’t worry, there are apps like Accuweather that you can use, if you’re not satisfied with your phone’s built-in weather app.

The updated Accuweather app has started rolling out to the Google Play Store. So if you want to check it out and see what the weather is day in and out, and even to seem extent, by the minute, you can download it for free.