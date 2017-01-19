Microsoft’s Cortana – the digital assistant which is gunning for universality by being available on Windows 10, Android and iOS – has a new trick up its sleeve. A new update to the Android app is now making it easier for you to access Cortana by placing the app right on your lock screen.

Cortana will soon be accessible any Android phone’s lock screen, thanks to an update rolling out to the app soon. The feature is now being tested via the app’s beta program, and it is scheduled to be released to a wider audience in the next few weeks. Once you install the new update, you can just enable “Cortana on lock screen.”

How will this affect your usage, though? Well, consider all the ways you would interact with Cortana as an in-device app, now all of that will be available to you with just one swipe at your lock screen. The caveat, though, is that someone else other than you would be able to activate Cortana and therefore access all the information the digital assistant is able to access. Microsoft must have a solution for that.

If you want to try the feature early, you can enroll to Microsoft’s Cortana beta program. Chances are the feature will be rolling out pretty soon, though. There might not be too long to wait for this, in any case.

VIA: MSPowerUser