What will separate digital voice assistants from each other, we feel, is going to be deep learning – the ability to understand patterns and processes and make suggestions and actions based on those patterns. As of now, we’re only talking about Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana in the market, but there may be some other players coming during the year. And Microsoft is giving Cortana a big advantage with this new feature.

Apart from being able to remind you of the things you intentionally write down as reminders, Cortana will now be able to take note of things you promise to do in your emails, which you might forget to set a reminder for. In real life, you might type an email to a client or your boss saying you would get back to them at a certain time – let’s say you said to email the client “by Friday”. There’s a big chance you might forget to do this if you have a ton of other things to do and emails pile up within the week.

Microsoft’s deep machine learning technology will now be integrated into Cortana such that the digital assistant will be minding the things that you “promise” over email. In our example, Cortana will remind you a day before that you indeed promised to email the client “by Friday”. Cortana automatically recognizes when you commit to do something over email.

How does this work? Well, nothing new in the process for you. Just type your emails as you would, and Cortana will be minding your commitments through the words that you type. Of course, this will again spark privacy issues – especially if some malicious hackers are able to get their hands on this technology and information. But do you like this feature?

