The first Corpse Party game has become a cult classic in Japan, giving publishers 5pb encouragement to launch the games of the franchise globally. After the problems of the English version of Corpse Party in iOS were resolved, they’re now more confident to bring the third game of the franchise “Corpse Party: Blood Drive” from PS Vita over to mobile, and it is now available on Android.

Corpse Party: Blood Drive is an adventure-RPG game – 5pb likes to mix up its games with graphic novel-type storytelling elements – so the game gets pretty engaging. Caveat, the genre is basically in the horror arena, so if you have problems with scary games, look away now. If you’re the type who seeks out these types of games, you might like this one.

Blood Drive basically finishes the story that was started in the first two games, but you don’t really need to have played the first two to play this game. The game stars Ayumi Shinozaki – the main character from the first two games – as she heads back to Heavenly Host Elementary School to reclaim the Book of Shadows and use it to resurrect the people who had died before.

In the mobile version of the game, the developers have adjusted the difficulty level, added quick saving, faster screen switching, and save backups that allow you to use the same save data across different devices. Beware though, 5pb has slapped on premium pricing for this one. Right now, they’re on sale so the game is actually cheaper, even at the USD$13.00 price tag. After this sale period, this game will be priced at an exorbitant USD$32.00

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store