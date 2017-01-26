In most cases, the problem is not with developers making great games. There are a lot of great games out there, but it gets really difficult to get to these great apps and games as they are drowned in a sea of mediocre apps and clones. Core Mobile is an app that aims to solve this problem for you through a curated list of apps and games from top mobile game influencers.

The idea is to have these popular gamers – with known handles around the gaming world including SeaNanners, Syndicate, Vanoss, and ihasCupquake, among others – curate games for you. It’s like having the chefs pick out the great food for you. Core Mobile will be a hub for mobile gaming content, with apps and games recommended by top names around the mobile gaming industry.

The idea is to cut through the chaff, but for that to happen, Core Mobile needs to have some great partners and names with gaming cred. Core has been creating content pre-launch with Halfbrick, makers of the popular Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride games. It is also working on three shows hosted by influencers: “Touchables” with Leo Zombie (Camacho), “OnCore” with Matty Sumida, and “SmudgeScreen” with Constant Walker.

Hopefully, Core Mobile will capture the attention of mobile game developers and independent game studios, so they can partner up and feature their content on the app. Core Mobile is now available for download via the Google Play Store.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store