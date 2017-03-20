It’s been over six months since we last featured something from Coolpad. After the success of the Cool 1 Dual smartphone selling two million units worldwide, we’re looking at this new Coolpad Note 5 Lite as another worthy device for India. Just announced last week is this new phone that is actually just a souped down version of the flagship Coolpad Note 5 that was unveiled in Septemer 2016.

This time, the Lite model will have lower specs. It will be ready in India starting March 21, Tuesday, through Amazon India (www.amazon.in) with a price tag that reads Rs. 8,199 which is about $125.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite features include a 5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass IPS screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 294ppi pixel density, 70.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP processor, Mali 720 GPU, 3GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera (dual-LED flash), 8MP front-facing camera (LED flash), fingerprint sensor at the back, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and USB OTG support. As for connectivity options, there’s the standard WiFi, Bluetooth, micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE.

There’s a 2500mAh battery that can last over a week on standby mode. Phone runs Cool UI 8.0 on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Choose from these color options: Space Grey, White, or Royal Gold version of this dual-SIM phone. The 16GB model costs Rs. 8,199 while the 32GB variant is Rs. 10,999 ($168).

SOURCE: Coolpad