Disney’s Club Penguin is one fun and safe game for the children. It’s been out since December 2014 as a free-to-play game that requires premium membership. Believe it or not, some parents spend a few dollars for their kids’ mobile activities each month. Earlier prices started at $7.99/month, $19.99 for three months, and $39.99 for half a year of subscription. The latest ‘Club Penguin Island’ is another version where new adventures will begin not only for the children but also for their parents who want to join in the fun.

Club Penguin Island takes you to a new place where there are lots of piñata smashing penguins looking for legendary treasures along the paths of many myths and secrets. Feel free to waddle around, aim for more rewards, and level-up to different challenges. The community will welcome you so be prepared to become one of the locals and join other newcomers willing to take on a new adventure.

In this island, you will do a lot of exploration wil your penguin friends–riding geysers and diving for gems–all while keeping your style with fun and fashionable outfits.

If you’re still willing to spend on a monthly fee, go ahead, and download the game. Purchase the membership and expect to be charged next. You can always cancel subscription if you want to stop already.

Download Club Penguin Island from the Google Play Store