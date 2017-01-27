If you haven’t heard about it, Square Enix is porting Mobius Final Fantasy to the Steam gaming platform. Mobius Final Fantasy was originally a mobile game in the gargantuan Final Fantasy franchise of Square Enix, and now it will be making its way to PCs. Within that process, Square Enix has found a way to hype the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake by putting Cloud Strife, the popular lead character in FFVII, within Mobius Final Fantasy in what it calls a “collaboration event”.

What it is, is actually quite simple as it is brilliant. Square Enix, in its efforts to port Mobius Final Fantasy to Steam, have had to upscale the graphics of the game. With no file compression and power savings to think of, the developers were now able to bring high quality graphics to the Steam port of Mobius Final Fantasy – with 3D resources in higher resolution, and the game compatible with 4K displays.

Within this new and upscaled Mobius Final Fantasy game, it was then quite simple for Square Enix to use the graphical and gameplay resources for Cloud – coming from Final Fantasy VII Remake which is currently under development – within the game. What results is a scenario within MFF that uses Cloud and teams him up with the in-game characters.

One last detail from Square Enix is that you will be able to transfer you saved games from mobile to Steam, should you wish to bring over your campaign progress from mobile. That would be good news to all of the gamers who played the game on mobile first. Mobius Final Fantasy will be available on Steam starting on February 6, and the collaboration event with Cloud will start on February 7.

SOURCE: Square Enix 1, 2