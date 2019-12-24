A new year is about to dawn which means, for the techies and geeks, the next CES is about to open. The biggest annual tech event in the world is where companies, brands, and industry leaders show off their newest products from TVs to washing machines to other smart home appliances and more. In 2020, new smartphones are said to be the focus. We’re interested to know about the future of smartphone since it’s been a while that a real phone tech revolution has taken place.

The event will begin on January 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. From South Korea alone, about 400 companies will be showcasing their businesses. LG and Samsung are expected to be the frontrunners from the country.

Chinese OEMs are also expected to present their new mobile products. For one, there is OnePlus unveiling the Concept One. OnePlus’ Concept One is imagined as a foldable phone that may rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and the Motorola RAZR. There is no confirmation yet so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Other brands expected to show off their stuff include Motorola with the new RAZR foldable phone before the scheduled January 9 launch in the US. Samsung may introduce new mid-range devices like the Galaxy Note 11 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite before the Galaxy S11 series is unveiled in February.

Apple has never joined the CES but it will be beginning next month It will be at the CES for the first time. It is anticipated an iPhone Lite lineup may be revealed although an executive said they would be joining a security discussion. Expect more related information and leaks from different OEMs and tech brands will surface in the coming days.