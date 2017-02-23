Officially, February 27 is Pokémon Day, and Niantic’s Pokémon GO will obviously take part in the celebrations of the 21st birthday of Pokémon in a big way. On the week of the celebration, there will be Pikachu roaming around in the game in party hats. You read that right. As if Pikachu could get any cuter than they already are.

Here’s the deal – starting from February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST (the day before Pokémon Day) up until March 6 at 1:00 p.m. PST, the Pikachu you will encounter in Pokémon GO will be wearing a festive party hat. The great thing about this is that you will be catching a truly unique Pokémon, because the Pikachu you catch during that time will keep its party hat forever.

Pretty cool, Niantic. Also remember that aside from these cute little Pikachu, Niantic has just recently rolled out Generation 2 Pokémon. This means that the Pokémon from the Johto Region are now available in the game – over 80 new mons in Pokémon GO to catch.

To take part in these festivities, make sure that your Pokémon GO app is updated. You can visit the Google Play Store entry for the game if you want to do just that.

SOURCE: Niantic