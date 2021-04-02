Rugged phones are not exactly flagship-level but they are certainly built to last. They are tough and always ready for rough use. You can use them in extreme environments, inside factories, and outdoors. More rugged smartphones are being introduced lately. We just saw the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW and the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5. We even got to review the DOOGEE S86 with its 8500mAh battery. Expect more similar devices will be announced as the demand is rising within the Android community.

Mainly, these rugged Android phones are used for serious hard work and industries. We remember last year when the Cat S62 Pro was rugged phone was launched with thermal camera. More than half a year later, the device is now ready in the United States. It has finally arrived in the country, ready to challenge other similar phones in the market.

For those people who always drop their phones or break the screens, you may probably want to consider a rugged phone. It’s not that pricey and is actually worth it at only $699. With its tough casing, the phone is really looking ready for rough use. It comes with a non-slip rubberized TPU rear housing, metal frame, and waterproof connectors.

Cat S62 Pro Specs

Let’s review the specs and features. The Cat S92 Pro comes equipped with a decent 5.7-inch screen with 1080p resolution. It runs on 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. There is a 128GB built-in storage that is expandable.

It only runs on Android 10 but is updatable to Android 11. It even comes with the promise of three years of Android security patches so you don’t have to worry about the phone. The older Cat S61 already had a 4500mAh battery but the Cat S92 Pro only runs on a 4000mAh batt. It can last up to two days. It connects to 4G LTE Cat 13 only–no 5G.

The Cat S62 Pro also features a fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there is a 12MP camera with f/1.8 lens plus a FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal camera sensor. The thermal camera feature offers 10% wider field of view and sharper thermal camera by 30% compared to the Cat S61.

Use the MyFLIR Pro app and take advantage of the custom alarms, image annotation, isotherms, MSX and VividIR image processing, and more. As described, the rugged phone is also lighter and thinner than the Cat S61 rugged phone. Other features include IP68 and IP69 ingress protection rating, MIL-SPEC-810H, Category 4 vibration testing, humidity and salt mist-resistance, thermal ranges -25°C (-13°F) to 55°C (131°F) up to 24 hours, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.