After the Cat S32 Android 10 smartphone was introduced last January, Samsung followed with its own rugged phone–the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro. Cat is ready with a new phone in the form of the Cat S62 Pro. This rugged device offers so much more as a next-generation thermal smartphone. Cat describes this as “the ultimate work phone” with its rugged durability, functional design, and game-changing professional picture quality. You can say it’s already the “pinnacle of innovation” if the subject is rugged Android phones.

What can make the Cat S62 Pro sell is its professional-grade thermal imaging feature. It allows instant access from a rugged phone so you can use it for whatever work that needs thermal imaging. It can help workers in locating and diagnosing any leak, the damp, draught, blockage, elevated temperature, an electrical short, or the hotspot.

The Cat S62 Pro boasts an IP68 rating and has passed Mil-Spec 810H standards. It’s dustproof and drop-proof to up to 1.8 meters. It’s also resistant to pressure, salt mist, vibration, and sand.

This phone is already a 3rd-generation model from the Cat 60 series. It comes with an integrated thermal camera so it is sensitive to minute temperature differences. It can detect substantial improvements to thermal clarity and image quality–even in darkness.

This Cat S62 Pro comes equipped with a 5.7-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 12MP Sony IMX363 F/1.8 FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal camera, 8MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 OS.

It’s a flagship rugged smartphone that comes with a thermal camera. It’s the “best-in-class in every dimension, whether we’re talking design, ruggedness or technology” according to Bullitt Group’s VP for Product Portfolio Peter Cunningham. The Cat S62 Pro rugged thermal phone is priced at $749 (€649/£599).