CAT is a brand known for outdoors lifestyle products and ruggedized phones. The brand has had a rugged phone in the market since 2012 and we don’t think they will stop making those anytime soon, because they have found a market for industry personnel and outdoors lifestyle people. The CAT S31 is one such phone, and it is now available in the US.

The CAT S31 gives you a small 4.7-inch HD display and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. That combination alone will show you that the smartphone can last a day on full charge, and then some. The S31 sports a quad-core Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone will just about let you do your daily stuff on it, and it will last you a whole day outdoors, too.

The CAT S31 boasts of an IP68 rating for water resistance, which means the phone can be submerged in 1.2 meters of water for 35minutes. The phone also has a MIL-SPEC 810G certification, which among other features, will let you drop the phone from around 6 feet and survive that fall – which means, it will still be working and usable.

The CAT S31 is available via Amazon and you’ll spend around USD$330 to get it. If you’re the type who is serious about your outdoors lifestyle, or you work in an environment where a ruggedized phone might be needed, you may want this CAT S31.

VIA: SlashGear