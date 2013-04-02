For those looking for a rugged smartphone that can handle nearly any and all conditions, look no further than the Casio G’z0ne Commando. This device has been a bit of an unsung hero over on Verizon Wireless, but today we’re seeing its successor at the FCC. Meet the all new Casio G’z0ne Commando 811 complete with 4G LTE and an all-new look.

The Commando might not be the best looking smartphone available, but just like recently reviewed Kyocera Torque this phone can handle all of the elements. Whether that be water, dust, shock, vibration, and more. It can resist them all. This thing is built to last forever – like an energizer bunny.

Verizon’s original Casio G’z0ne Commando has received a few updates in its time, but it still stuck on Android 2.3 Gingerbread. The device certainly could use a little boost, and that’s what the all-new Commando 811 being shown here is for. With a bigger screen, dual cameras, and what appears to be Android 4.1 Jelly Bean navigation keys this surely should be a better phone.

The Casio G’z0ne Commando 811 won’t be for everyone, but those needing a durable and dependable phone this is certainly one to keep an eye out for. It has just cleared the FCC so most likely we’ll be hearing something official from Verizon and Casio in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

