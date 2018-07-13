Just last May, we told you about the arrival of the snarkiest weather app ever on Android but it was still on beta. If you like downloading stable versions of apps, now is your chance to have a more fun weather experience as Carrot is officially available on the Google Play Store. While trying to determine what the weather will be like is probably not a priority or the funnest thing you can do, but this app will definitely amuse you with its snark, homicidal and profane personality.

There are of course a lot of simpler and more straightforward weather apps out there. But if what you’re looking for is something different, then Carrot will become a huge favorite. You can customize your app’s personality, choosing from friendly, snarky, homicidal, and overkill. There is a warning though that the last one contains profanity so you may need to keep it away from the young ones. The app digital assistant is programmed with more than 6,000 lines of dialogue regarding weather conditions, seasons, and holidays. And with updates to the app coming regularly, the app will be able to also make comments (probably smartalecky ones) on current events and pop culture.

The app can also function as a sort of game where you can find “secret locations” around the globe. You can go on 32 different missions and follow clues to discover locations like the Great Pyramid, Chernobyl, to the Titanic wreck. They will also be adding more missions later on, in case the 32 ones are too easy for you to solve. While it’s not really a game app per se, it’s still fun to have something else to do within a functional app.

But underneath all of those gimmicks you’ll also find a powerful weather app. You can get current, hourly, and daily forecasts for any location that you specify. It uses Dark Sky’s “super accurate weather data” which some people find better than Accuweather and other competitors. You also get Widgets because sometimes you just want a quick way to look at weather information.

The Carrot app is free to download from the Google Play Store but of course it comes with ads. If you want to spend a bit of money, you can get a Premium Subscription for $0.99 per month or $3.99 per year. You’ll get a no ad experience, home screen widgets, and even a weather time machine which can give you historical data from up to 70 years in the past.