Stainless Games is not over with the Carmageddon racing game series. The company just introduced a new title called the ‘Carmageddon: Crashers’. It has been a long time since we first tried Carmageddon when it first hit Android. This new game will bring together drag racers from all corners of Bleak City.

‘Carmageddon: Crashers’ is a drag racing game that will have drivers going straight at each other. You will do a lot of driving and crashing we’re afraid your heart can’t take the challenge. All you have to do is finish all those you meet along your path and beat the Bosses that will come out. If you want to get serious in the game, you can purchase new cars to upgrade any metal mangling machine.

The Carmageddon Crashers mobile game is ready on soft launch for those who have a heart for racing. You need to strive and be the best drag racer in town. You don’t need boosters but for the drivers who want to prove they can do more, you can try the items to improve the winnings.

Game always requires Internet connection so you’d better get online everyday.

Download Carmageddon: Crashers from the Google Play Store