Jousting is as old school as you can get – you can picture knights on horses rushing at breakneck speed with lances pointed at each other. Now translate that to modern day cars – and add a little bit of demolition derby flair – and you have “Carmageddon: Crashers”, a new game launched to Android by Stainless Games.

Carmageddon: Crashers is a really simple game at its core. Your car and an opponent’s car start out at opposite ends of a race track. Then you have to joust – that is, drive as fast as you can into each other. The car that has less damage wins the joust. Pretty easy, eh? It’s actually pretty fun, too.

The game allows you to earn in-game cash when you win, and you can spend those on new cars, upgrades, and power ups. You increase the impact force of your car by buying upgrades. You can even sign a sponsor so you can earn even more cash per battle.

This game is already looks like a winner for us, a nice little time-killer with fast-paced battles, straightforward gameplay, and low skill requirements. You can download it free – with in-app purchases – from the download link below.

