Puzzle Fighter started way back in 1996, when CAPCOM made it for arcades and the original Sony PlayStation console. It was called Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo then , but we’re not nitpicking. Around November last year, CAPCOM finally released a mobile version – to the elation of hardcore CAPCOM fans – and that was what Puzzle Fighter was. Five months hence, we have an announcement from CAPCOM Vancouver that they will now be sunsetting the game.

CAPCOM gives its thanks to the people who enjoyed Puzzle Fighter for what it was. The main gripe is that since it was free to play, the gacha mechanics kicked in and there were some people who complained that grinding for the elite level characters was a chore. But that said, CAPCOM still sends you its appreciation: “We’d like to thank all the fans who have supported and enjoyed our Puzzle Fighter mobile game thus far. As huge fans of Puzzle Fighter ourselves, the team here at Capcom Game Studio Vancouver is proud to have created a new version of the game that’s unique and enjoyable.”

But the game is being shut down. It will be taken off from the Play Store on July 1, and servers will be shut down by July 31. In appreciation of the game’s users, CAPCOM is giving players 10,000 in-game gem currency. They are also making the upcoming characters (Regina, Dr. Wily, and Ada Wong) and locked stages (Darminor and Uroboros Laboratory) available for free.

So if you’re a Puzzle Fighter player, take time to enjoy the last days of the game. We’re pretty sure you guys will enjoy the bonuses as the sunset date draws close.

SOURCE: CAPCOM