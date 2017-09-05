So how do you spice up a regular connect-three puzzle game? Put in some of your popular game characters and give them special powers in game. That’s exactly what CAPCOM is doing with the new “Puzzle Fighter” for mobile – it’s a puzzle game, but get ready to play with some of the company’s more popular characters within it.

If you want to get an idea about what Puzzle Fighter is, think Bejeweled – your well-loved connect-3 puzzle games – but with a twist. CAPCOM is inviting their popular characters like Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, X from the Mega Man series, Morrigan of Darkstalkers fame, and Frank West and Chuck Greene from the Dead Rising series of games to help you within the game. These classic characters will have voiceovers and cinematic special moves when you use them in Puzzle Fighter.

Here’s how CAPCOM describes the game: “As a player you’ll pick one main character to step into the ring, with two assist characters that enhance the abilities of your main. We’ve aimed for simple yet highly addictive puzzle action where you will strategically build up gems and destroy them to unleash epic combos that can knock out their opponent. We’re especially excited that we’ve been able to create real-time player-versus-player gameplay on mobile devices, bringing all the action of head-to-head Puzzle Fighter on the go.”

The game is in soft launch right now in unannounced territories, so the rest of us will just have to wait for the game’s global launch. Hopefully, this will be free to play.

SOURCE: Capcom