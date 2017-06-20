We’re only waiting for Google to announce the new Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 phones but it might take the company a while. One thing is for sure: they will run Android O out of the box. You can still consider the current Google Pixel handsets especially now that a better deal is being offered. The tech giant is giving a free Google Home if you’re getting a new Pixel XL in the US. It’s offered for a limited time only thru the Google Store.

If you’re having a heard time deciding whether to buy the Pixel XL or not, check the online store now because the phone can be delivered to you with a free Google Home. The product will be ready until supplies last.

Once logged in to your account and you have decided to get a new phone, add the smart speaker to your cart but don’t worry because the price won’t reflect in your order during checkout. The Pixel XL costs about $769 while the Google Home is worth $129. You can also get the smartphone via installment of $32.04 per month for two years.

The Google Pixel XL is also available with a bigger 128GB onboard storage which will cost you $40.33 per month with a 24-month protection.

VIA: SlashGear