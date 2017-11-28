Cyber Monday is almost over but Google isn’t done yet with the great deals and offers. Aside from the Google Play Store special deals for Black Friday weekend, the tech giant is selling the new Pixel 2 with a $100 store credit plus a promo code for a Google Home Mini. The phone isn’t exactly discounted. It’s still $649 but there’s a hundred dollar credit which you can use towards other items on Google Store. The Googe Home Mini comes also free when you get the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL straight from Google.

You can also trade in your old smartphone and get as much as $400 worth of credit to be used towards a new phone. This deal is available in the United States starting 12AM, November 27, and will go on until 11:59PM of November 30. The promo code will be sent to the customer within four weeks from date of purchase.

Take note, those are two offers when you get the new-gen Pixel 2–$100 credit and a free Google Home Mini. It’s not one or the other. It’s only offered on the US Google Store which means you can only redeem store credits for purchases within the country.

If you’re getting a new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, wait to receive an email with the instructions on how to redeem the store credit and smart speaker. The Google Home Mini must be claimed before February 28 next year.

SOURCE: Google