The new Pixel phones seem to be on its way to greater heights. The Pixel 2 recently topped DxOMark with an almost perfect score. We believe the smartphones will perform well in other benchmarks and we’re hoping even when it comes to sales. Those who want to get a hold of Google’s very own Android smartphones, you may get yours unlocked from Verizon or any retailer. The good news is you can go to T-Mobile and get your $325 back. Switch to T-Mobile and avail of one new voice line to get this Pixel rebate.

As usual, T-Mobile is boasting of its fast network. Depending on who you will ask (perhaps John Legere), T-Mo’s mobile connectivity is fast and reliable, thanks to its advanced LTE network. The latter taps into three LTE technoloies: 4×4 MIMO, three-way carrier aggregation, and 256 QAM.

T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere said, “The Pixel 2 works great on T-Mobile, and now you can get it for half off when you come to the Un-carrier and #BYOPixel.” This he stated after criticizing the other mobile carriers. Unfortunately, only Verizon is allowed by Google to carry the new Pixel phones.

T-Mobile has been preparing for the official launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that it’s ready with a rolling billboard in San Francisco. If you’re interested, feel free to get the unlocked Pixel from Verizon or any other retailer and then activate a new line of service with T-Mobile. If you are a current subscriber of the network, you can add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited. T-Mobile will give you back the $325 which is half of the $649 full price of the Pixel.

SOURCE: T-Mobile