The Brave Browser has been through a number of changes and improvements. From Link Bubble, it has become a new mobile browser earlier this year. We haven’t heard much recently about this new web browser but we’ve got word Brave now allows YouTube videos to play in the background. This is a simple improvement but is deemed to be useful for many people who like to stream music from Youtube. Some people keep videos playing in the background only to be disappointed that some browsers stop streaming. With the Brave, your music playlist will just continue on playing.

This information is according to a Redditor but we have yet to hear any formal announcement or demonstration from the team behind the app. The recent news we know involves Brave and DuckDuckGo teaming up to improve privacy on the web.

The app is also now upgraded to Chromium 63.0.3239.107. As per the changelog, playing YouTube and another video in the background is now possible. Just enable the feature by going to: Site settings> Media> Video in background. Other fixes are noticeable on an icon on notifications and for the User Agent for DuckDuckGo, home button, and notification crash on Android 8.0 Oreo and higher.

Download Brave Browser from the Google Play Store

VIA: Reddit