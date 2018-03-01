There’s probably only one way that you know who Bragi are – you probably own (or may have heard of) their Dash earbuds. Bragi makes probably one of the best wireless earbuds in the market today, and it all started with a Kickstarter campaign in 2015. But Bragi CEO Nikolaj Hviid is keeping his eyes on the prize – and it isn’t just a piece of the personal audio market. Hviid is willing to dip into the exciting world of artificial intelligence (AI).

At the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Bragi has just announced a machine learning platform that they have dubbed “nanoAI”. The idea is for other companies to use nanoAI on their products so that it can add intelligent features to whatever they are offering now. Hviid used an ordinary power drill as an example – with nanoAI studying pressure and vibration data, it could learn specific numbers to identify specific materials. The drill can then alert users of different types of materials when it’s being used – if the user is drilling through wood, concrete, or some other element. Sounds cool, yes?

Machine learning and AI are very hot terms in the tech business these days, and different manufacturers have varying definitions of what comprises artificial intelligence. From Bragi’s definition, it might be actual AI, or just an easy way of creating some smart features for different products. That said, Hviid claims Bragi’s AI is “50 to 100 times more efficient than anyone else.” That’s a pretty strong claim.

Bragi is planning big things for nanoAI. Hviid sees that pretty much anything can use it to gain smart advantages and improvements in their products. Bragi is peddling nanoAI to companies in medicine, automobiles, wearables, agriculture, aerospace, and even military use.

