More smart devices are getting an upgrade with Amazon’s very own voice assistant. The Dash series by Bragi is about to get chummy with Alexa, promising smarter and more useful wireless earphones for the techie audiophiles. This is Bragi’s first ever move to integrate the smart assistant to its products. We just said last week that more devices will include Alexa or the Google Assistant. True enough, we’re being introduced to a few already.

Bragi The Dash Pro and the simpler Bragi The Dash are two wireless headphones and they are the first in the category to be powered by Alexa. This means you can use the Dash products anywhere and talk to Alexa as long as there is Internet connection.

The Alexa service will be ready on The Dash via a software update. Get the app update first and then download the Bragi OS 3.1 (BOS) from Bragi.com. To use Alexa, you need to sign up for an account on Amazon. Feel free to use Amazon Alexa on The Dash if you live in Germany, UK, and the US.

The Alexa upgrade makes Bragi’s headphones more intelligent with about 20,000 skills. Alexa makes smart home management, retrieving information, and quick search easier than ever. Amazon also offers The Dash users access to a number of audio services like TuneIn Radio, Audible, Amazon Prime Music, and Amazon Music Library.

Even before Alexa, The Dash Pro is already smart with The Dash AI (artificial intelligence), a 32-bit processor, over 150 micro-components, and 27 sensors. Bragi takes advantage of the Natural User Interface that allows users to control functions with their body. With Alexa, the two will be more intelligent and more skillful.

SOURCE: Bragi

