We’ve only featured Bowers & Wilkins products only twice so far when the company teamed up with Burberry to dress up the T7 Bluetooth speaker that has impressed us before with its style and credibility. This time, we’re hearing about the brand with a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. The PX is a first ever from Bowers & Wilkins. We have high expectations from this one as it is described with premium specs and features.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise-cancelling wireless headphones boast a 22-hour battery, adaptable noise cancellation, intuitive controls, and USB-C charging for convenience. With the noise-canceling technology, this pair is ideal for flights where it can be very noisy, in the city, or in the office where you need to lessen the chatter.

The decision to use USB C instead is a good idea because this means you can use a universal USB-C connector with it. The pair can last a lifetime as it is durable with the hard-wearing ballistic nylon you will see around the ear cups. It is robust and ready for more rough use.

Bowers & Wilkins has also worked on a compatible app where users can manage their use of the wireless headphones. The Bowers & Wilkins Headphones app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices.

A pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones is available for $399 in Soft Gold or Space Grey.

SOURCE: Bowers & Wilkins