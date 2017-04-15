Audio company Bose is adding some new Bluetooth speakers to its catalog, and its asking you to take notice. The new Bose SoundLink Revolve is their top-of-the-line Bluetooth speaker product, and the new SoundLink Color II speakers is an addition to their waterproof rugged and outdoor speaker line.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ are touted as the company’s best Bluetooth speakers “ever”, and as the name suggests, the Revolve aims to give you 360-degree sound with its cylindrical design. The Revolve also contains Bose’s deep rich bass sound that radiates equally around the unit, without dead spots. Additionally, the Revolve is IPX4 rated, so this means that it can withstand some rain, pool splashes, knocks and bumps, provided you don’t submerge it in water. The Revolve+ is slightly larger than its sibling, adding 3cms in height and a couple more hours of playing time.

The Bose SoundLink Color II is a new addition to their Color line of Bluetooth speakers. This is an upgrade to its predecessor, with better sound response and durability so you can take it anywhere. There’s also IPX4 rating, so it can survive rain, pool splashes, and the occasional bump.

The Revolve and Revolve+ are now available for pre-order and will sell for USD$250 and USD$350 respectively. The SoundLink Color II will be available in May 2017 and will sell for USD$163.

