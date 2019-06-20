Boost Mobile seems to be quiet but we haven’t really been paying attention to it. Our last mention was only last month when we said the Wiko Mobile is expanding in the United States with the Wiko Ride low-cost phone via Boost Mobile. Before that, there was the LG Tribute DYNASTY budget phone that rolled out back in January last year. It has been a long time but we know Boost Mobile is still in the background busy with a lot of things. The latest product offering is out just in time for summer: the Coolpad Legacy smartphone.

This phone comes with many features at only $99.99. You can get it online directly from BoostMobile.com but tax isn’t included yet. You may also check most Boost Mobile retail stores all over the country.

Boost Mobile offers the Coolpad Legacy for such an affordable price. The specs may not be premium but they are enough for a basic phone. You can also give it to your child for his first smartphone.

For the whole family, you can avail of four lines for only a hundred dollars monthly fee. Every phone line already includes 4G LTE connectivity, unlimited data/talk/SMS, mobile hotspot, and mobile-optimized streaming of videos, music, and games.

Boost Mobile’s Coolpad Legacy makes an impression with the large 6.36-inch screen with FHD+ display resolution. The 3980mAh batt is enough to make it last all day with standard smartphone usage.

The mobile carrier also offers prepaid phone plans that can include free data and messaging. No need for service contracts just to enjoy this Coolpad Legacy because you can easily buy it from stores.

Beginning June 17 and until July 8, you can buy the phone but with activation on plans at least $50. Unlimited family plans could be great options so you may look into them.