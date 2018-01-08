Boost Mobile has introduced a new LG Tribute phone. The earlier LG Tribute we remember was released over three years ago followed by the LG Tribute 2, LG Tribute HD, and the LG Tribute 5. This time, the LG Tribute DYNASTY is ready to become another bestseller from the mobile carrier. The LG Tribute Dynasty costs only $59.99. That is already down from the $99 retail price. You can even get it with a lower price with the extra 10% discount when you enter code ‘2018’ at checkout.

The LG Tribute DYNASTY is a super low-budget smartphone that comes with a small 5-inch HD touchscreen display, 1.5 GHz MTK Octa-Core chipset, 2500mAh capacity, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot for extra memory, and 3G and 4G LTE connectivity. When it comes to imaging, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie front-facing camera, 8MP rear camera, 4X digital zoom, and LED flash.

The phone may be low-specced but it’s already voice-capable for mobile hotspot, voice roaming, and Mexico roaming. The phone is perfect to be your secondary phone and if you’re always traveling to Mexico. The WiFi hotspot feature can be enabled so your other devices or friends can stay connected to the Internet all the time.

