The point-and-click genre appeals to the simplicity in us. For a great point-and-click game to succeed, it needs to capture our imaginations with an engaging storyline – and that’s why “The Book of Unwritten Tales 2” has been very successful when it launched on PC and consoles in 2015. Now it is making its way to Android, and a lot of you might be interested.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 has one thing going for it – it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Yes, the fantasy elements are all there – high adventure, cool characters, and a damsel in distress. The artwork is reminiscent of your story books, and the voice acting is top notch. But the witty dialogue, the jokes, and the whimsical approach will surely be what captures you here.

The game features a way to control four different characters, and there’s over 20 hours of content for you to go through. The user interface works well with touch controls – you will point-and-tap as you go, opening doors, fix stuff, and generally moving your character around.

The game has a premium price at USD$4.99, and judging from the quality of the gameplay, we’re pretty sure you’ll be getting your money’s worth. Please note that the game is a heavy download – over 2.5GB in game data – so make sure you’re on a robust Wi-Fi connection when getting this game from the link below.

