We already noted the BLU Vivo XL4 would be shipping soon. Amazon didn’t tell us when exactly but today, we have information it is ready to ship and reach the hands of the first adopters. The phone will arrive before Christmas which is the 25th of December. The original price of $149 is now down to $129.99 so we know it is another mid-range phone offering just like its predecessor, the BLU Vivo XL3. It’s an affordable device but looking at the specs list, we can say the phone is worth more than what you pay for.

The BLU Vivo XL 4 comes equipped with a large 6.2-inch HD+ screen. Aspect ratio 19:9 all screen with a curved glass display.

When it comes to imaging, expect a dual AI camera setup of 13MP and 2MP shooters with flash and a 13MP selfie camera with flash. The device is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 + AI Processor and runs on 3GB of RAM and 32GB expandable onboard storage.

The smartphone boasts a large 4000mAh battery 5/2A Quick Charge tech. Mobile security is aided by an encrypted fingerprint sensor.

Amazon sells the BLU Vivo XL 4 all over the United States. It is sold unlocked which means you can use it with any SIM card from T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro PCS, and Cricket.

SOURCE: Amazon