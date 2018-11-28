Blu launched the first Vivo XL phone back in 2016. It was then followed by the XL2 and XL3. We haven’t featured the BLU VIVO XL4 yet but the phone will soon be available on Amazon. The device has just been listed on the top e-commerce site with a mid-range price of $149.99. It looks like a premium phone offering but really, this is just another mid-ranger with almost premium specs–large 6.2-inch HD+ screen, 4000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

The new Blu Vivo smartphone will come equipped with a Curved Glass Display. It’s almost bezel-less with the all-screen design. When it comes to imaging, there’s the dual 13MP + 2MP AI camera system with flash plus a 13MP selfie shooter, also with flash.

The 32GB onboard storage may be small but the microSD card slot allows up to 128GB of extra memory. The 2.0GHz Octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 + AI Processor makes the budget-friendly phone powerful enough to give better than decent mobile performance.

The 4000mAh battery is large but still supports Quick Charge. There’s a fingerprint sensor for mobile security and authentication. The standard 3G, 4G, and WiFi connections are available.

The phone is compatible with most GSM networks so you can use your SIM from T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro PCS, or Cricket among others.

SOURCE: Amazon