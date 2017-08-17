A few weeks ago, BLU launched the R2 and R2 LTE. These are Android Nougat phones on a budget and we said they would be ready on Amazon. The phones are now available on the e-commerce website in two variants–one unlocked with only 8GB of onboard storage and the other one with 16GB storage, also unlocked. The main difference between the two is the storage capacity and connectivity. The 8GB variant only connects via 3G while the 16GB model can connect to 4G LTE.

The BLU R2 sports a 5.2-inch HD curved glass screen, metal design, fingerprint scanner, 8MP rear camera with flash, 8MP selfie cam, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion (64GB max), and a 1.3GHz Quad core 64 bit MediaTek chipset. Available in Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold with a $79 price tag.

On the other hand, the R2 LTE variant also boasts of the same 5.2 inch HD curved glass display, fingerprint scanner, and metal design. The cameras are slightly better though at 13MP main camera with flash, 13MP front camera with flash, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and the same 1.3GHz Quad core 64 bit Mediatek processor. There’s 4G LTE so it’s compatible with most networks in the United States. Price is set at $109.99 which is still within the budget category.

