BLU has been the flag bearer for the entry level market in the US – it has constantly produced entry level smartphones that punched above their weight and pricing. Their smartphones might not be for those who can afford the flagships, but for those who just need a cheap alternative “that works”, BLU has them for you. This year, it has updated the popular Vivo XL to come up with the Vivo XL2, an entry level smartphone that will do the work you need it to.

The BLU Vivo XL launched last year in January, and it’s about time for the refresh – the BLU Vivo XL2. The phone keeps the same 5.5-inch HD (720p) screen, to keep the cost down, we assume. The Vivo XL2 changes chipsets to the quad-core MediaTek MT6737T, running at 1.4GHz. There’s more RAM at 3GB, and more internal storage at 32GB.

The rest of the specs remain the same, the 13MP/8MP camera combo, and the 3,150mAh battery. The update in chipset brings quick charging to the phone, which is a welcome addition. Everything runs under Android Marshmallow out of the box.

This phone is not the fastest or most robust, but it will do your everyday processes for you – call and text messaging, browsing, a little bit of social media apps. It even has 4G LTE connectivity for you. It’s available at a limited time offer of USD$100. After that, the phone will be sold at USD$150 – still a very affordable phone for you.

