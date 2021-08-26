We haven’t heard anything new from BLU the past year. The last smartphone we featured was the BLU G90 Pro. The gaming phone arrived with wireless charging support last year in June. Today, we are learning about the BLU G91 PRO. The latest from the BLU G series is another budget-friendly smartphone that offers almost premium specs and advanced processing. The gaming phone is a flagship offering from the brand but with a price that is still affordable. It runs on Mediatek Helio G90 processor so we can expect very decent performance.

BLU G91 PRO features the HyperEngine game technology from MediaTek. It allows games to run fast and smooth. It works to deliver vivid visuals, rapid touchscreens, and intelligent networking. The device is powerful enough to run PUBG and Fortnite smoothly.

The BLU G91 PRO was even tested and compared to other phones and the result was it outperformed the competition on different benchmarks– 34% on Geekbench 5 (Single Core), more than 150% on 3DMark, and 113% on AnTuTu. The two-year old Helio G90 chipset offers up to 2.05GHz. octa-core CPU and Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 plus up to 800MHz Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU.

When it comes to specs, the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ Infinity Dot screen, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The camera is Quad A.I 48MP. The 5000mAh battery supports 30-watt quick charging. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The BLU G91 PRO can be purchased on Amazon for $249.99. You can even get it with a $100 discount if you buy within the promo period. That means it’s more affordable at only $149.99.