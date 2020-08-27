After launching the G90 smartphone couple of months ago, BLU is back with the Pro version of the phone. The G90 Pro unlocked phone is targeted toward gamers who demand good performance but within a specific budget. They are marketing it as a Fortnite Mobile compatible device with liquid cooling tech and comes with a Gaming Protective case for free. BLU G90 Pro comes at a price tag of $250 which should be kept in mind while judging the specs sheet.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 resolution) LCD panel having 19:9 aspect ratio at 396ppi. Under the hood, G90 Pro has the mid-range Mediatek Helio G90T SoC and 4GB RAM that should get you through moderate-intensity gaming sessions. The 128GB internal storage with microSD card support is something users will relish.

Waterdrop notch on the display housing a 32MP selfie camera sensor looks a little dated but such compromises are expected for this price tag. The display also houses the capacitive fingerprint sensor which adds to the feature list. In the rear camera module are a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens (120-degree FOV), and a 2MP macro lens.

BLU G90 Pro will come in a single color – Purple Haze. The 5,100mAh battery paired to an 18W fast charger and the support for 10W Qi wireless charging will bring a smile to your face. Clearly, this device is made for a niche set of users and if you happen to be one, the value for money prospect is pretty much there.