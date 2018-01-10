Finally, the modular smartwatch project that launched on Kickstarter over two years ago is now ready as the BLOCKS modular smartwatch has been delayed. Its software made a brief show together with the developer preview. No need to wait further as the smartwatch is now up for purchase (still pre-order) on Chooseblocks.com with a starting price tag that reads $259. Choose from either the Gunmetal Black or Sunrise Ride color variant.

We’re not sure what happened between August 2016 and January 2018 but that’s a long time of waiting for those who placed their pre-orders early on. What’s good though is that we can see if the modular concept will actually work. You see, a modular watch means you can easily and quickly change the parts. As for BLOCKS, it can have an environmental sensor that checks temperature, humidity, and air press so you’ll know the weather condition. For the fitness enthusiasts, the heart rate monitor checks your pulse or heart rate while working out. The LED flashlight can act as notification or strobe lighting which can be useful if you’re walking or riding at night.

BLOCKS features a smart button that can be activated by a touch sensor. With a single tap, you can launch different commands or connected apps depending on your preference. As with most smartwatches today, this one takes advantage of GPS and GLONASS for your location data, speed tracking, and navigation. An extra battery is available as a module that will give off additional 25% charge or about 95mAh.

SOURCE: Chooseblocks.com