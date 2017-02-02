Game developers Arftifex Mundi aren’t known for putting out action RPGs – they’re more comfortable in the mystery adventure genre, and in that they’ve done a number of good ones. But surprisingly, Bladebound is an enjoyable RPG, pointing back to original hack ‘n slash hits such as Diablo and Torchlight on PC.

Bladebound is a hack ‘n slash RPG completely developed for the touch interface. In that sense, you will not find your usual onscreen D-pad here – everything is touch-based, and you move your character through tapping and go through battles using gestures and onscreen skill buttons. You might not like this interface, but we assure you that Bladebound will not irritate you this way.

By gestures, we mean quickly drawing an arc attacks enemies in one way, and drawing a circle is another attack altogether. You can double tap enemies to power punch them, and there’s a set of special skill buttons onscreen. The storyline is quite deep for a mobile game, not your usual repetitive tasking on the mediocre RPGs out there.

The game is deep and challenging, so don’t expect it to be easy like other mobile games. Still, as a free-to-play game, they will have to monetize it in some way – so there are IAPs, and energy to play. You get free energy daily, and if you finish quests and goals, you will be rewarded accordingly. Download the game from the link below.

