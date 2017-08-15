After Google rolled out the Android Security Bulletin for August, BlackBerry is trying to get the jump on sending out the security updates to their phones. They’ve just announced that the August security patch is now indeed rolling out to BlackBerry phones which run on the Android platform. Good job, BlackBerry.

BlackBerry has just tweeted that it is rolling out the Android August security patch to its phones. The tweet came from the usual source, which is the BlackBerry Security Incident Response Team. Also, you need to remember that the update is currently only rolling out to units purchased through ShopBlackBerry, the company’s online store. If you bought your Android-powered BlackBerry from a retailer or carrier, the patch may arrive a bit late.

If you want to know the details of the security patch – if that’s your kind of thing – check out the full support document from BlackBerry here. Most of it is carried over from Google’s own support document for the August patch.

The one concern is that this update is apparently rolling out mostly to BlackBerry Priv and KEYone units. There are a lot of complaints that the update is apparently not rolling out to BlackBerry’s DTEK phones. We’ll keep our ears open for news regarding this, but we do hope this gets resolved by the Canadian company soon.

SOURCE: @BBSIRT