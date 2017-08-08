Right on schedule, Google has released the Android Security Bulletin for this month, and that means compatible and supported Nexus devices, including the Pixel C and last year’s Pixel smartphones will be getting the update via OTA. As per usual, this month’s security update includes fixes for a varied range of vulnerabilities.

For August’s security update, Google says that the critical vulnerabilities include ones in the Media Framework of MediaTek and Qualcomm components. These are gaps where a malicious code could be run with elevated privileges. Another critical vulnerability is with Broadcomm components, where arbitrary code could also be run. These are all patched in the August update.

As per usual, the Pixel smartphones, the Nexus 5X, the Nexus 6P, the Pixel C, and the nexus Player will all be getting OTA updates in the next few days. Phones from other manufacturers will have to wait for as much as another month or so before they start seeing this update incorporated into their phones.

Meanwhile, the factory images and full OTAs are also available from the Android Developers site if you want to flash them manually.

SOURCE: Android