If you’ve been looking for an all-touch Blackberry device running on Android and which can withstand water and dust, the new Blackberry Motion may be the smartphone you’re looking for. Well, at least, if you’re in Canada. This is actually the first Blackberry device to have IP67 water and dust resistance as well as a new anti-scratch display technology. Plus, you get the largest battery ever in a Blackberry device and so this device is perfect for outdoor excursions and whatnots.

The Blackberry Motion has a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels and is powered by Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, a 12MP main camera, and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat but will be upgraded to Oreo later this year. It has a 4,000mAh battery which should last you for 32 hours of mixed use. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which should charge your device up to 50% in just 40 minutes.

The Blackberry Motion should appeal to those who want rugged smartphones but not the design of most of those that are available in the market. Even though it is water and dust resistant and has that Anti-Scratch Display, it still has a sleek design with its “hardened aluminum frame and soft-grip textured back.” It also has a personal Locker where you can store documents and photos that will require a PIN to open. The Convenience Key is also fully customizable so you get three different shortcut options to be triggered by a home Wi-Fi network or in-car Bluetooth.

As mentioned, the Blackberry Motion will be available in Canada through four carriers: Bell, Telus, Koodo, and SaskTel. Prices range from $99-100 CAD for two-year plans while for outright purchases, it’s around $599-$605 CAD. No news yet if and when it will launch in the US. It’s already available in the UK and several European countries.

SOURCE: Blackberry