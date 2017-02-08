The BlackBerry Hub is finally getting a DARK THEME. Thanks to the BlackBerry developers who have been busy improving their many apps and services, not wanting to be left behind by other Android phone makers. BlackBerry Android users have been requesting for this one and now we’re happy to share the good news as it promises to bring more battery savings and more comfortable viewing.

After announcing its licensing deal with Optiemus, BlackBerry is showing off some enhancements to the Hub. The Dark Theme is just one as there are other new changes like Attachment view which was originally a BlackBerry 10 feature. The Hub also now supports .msg attachments. Several Hub integrations were added like the WeChat and Line notifications.

Other things you may also notice include filing improvements, “Splat” notification enhancements, S/MIME details, enhanced S/MIME attachment support, FIPS-validated S/MIME for BlackBerry Android, and Password Keeper. The update should be ready on the Google Play Store now.

Feel free to manually update the app by connecting to a WiFi network, launch your Google Play Store app, click on the icon you see on the left side of the bar, choose ‘My apps & games’ from the menu, select the app you want to update or ‘Update All’. Click on ‘Download’ and update will soon start.

Download BlackBerry Hub from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: BlackBerry