When the topic is BlackBerry, our recent favorite is the BlackBerry KEY2 which was then followed by the BlackBerry KEY2 LE. It’s the Lite version of the flagship KEY2. Just a couple of days ago, we heard the company would be unveiling the Evolve series smartphones in India. We didn’t doubt that one but we were a bit surprised because there weren’t many clues or hints. Well, the brand has just made the new Android smartphones official with the help of Optiemus.

Optiemus is one of BlackBerry’s partners in bringing back the BlackBerry promise. In India, the two have been working hard to give the consumers new choices for mid-range devices. The emerging market isn’t saturated yet and BlackBerry would like to take the opportunity to introduce something new.

The BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X don’t follow the BlackBerry KEY2 and KEY2 LE. They don’t have physical QWERTY keyboards, only virtual ones as the phones are all-touch devices. They’re different and similar in many ways but goods news already, they both run on a 4000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0 tech. Displays are already 18:9 while face unlock offers added security.

The differences between the two are very minimal–cameras, pricing, and the processor. BlackBerry Evolve runs on a Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506. There’s a 64GB onboard storage just like the BlackBerry Evolve X. The latter though is powered by 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 660 chipset and Adreno 512.

When it comes to imaging, the BlackBerry Evolve uses a dual 13MP + 13MP

cameras with RGB + monochrome sensor. BlackBerry Evolve X uses 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6, 1.0um) with telephotos lens, PDAF, LED flash, and 4K video recording.

Both phones have a rear fingerprint sensor and 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter. Display size and tech are also the same: 5.99-inch with 18:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ 2160 x 1080 resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phones run on Android 8.1 Oreo and are powered by DTEK by BlackBerry.

As with any other BlackBerry Android phones we know, these two Evolves are guaranteed secure and private. Expect regular software and build updates will be received as usual.

BlackBerry Evolve/BlackBerry Evolve X:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo, DTEK by BlackBerry

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with Adreno 512

• Display: 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+, 2160 x 1080 LTPS display, Gorilla Glass 5

• Dimensions:

• Weight:

• Battery: 4000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (USB-C), Wireless charging

• RAM: 4GB/6GB

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: 13MP + 13MP RGB + monochrome/ 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 13MP (f/2.6, 1.0um), PDAF, LED flash, 4K video recording (rear)

• Cam: 16MP with f/2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2/Bluetooth 5.0 (Evolve/Evolve X), GPS, GLONASS

