BB Merah Putih has acquired the license to produce BlackBerry phones in Indonesia, and that is exactly what they have done. The BlackBerry Aurora is the first smartphone to come out of this deal, and it looks to be midrange phone that can do most of your daily tasks. The strategy for the phone – to make it more affordable for the Indonesian market – probably dictated the specs and the pricing for this one.

But let’s not move away from the fact that credit is due to BB Merah Putih for coming out with the BlackBerry Aurora. On the surface, it looks to be moving towards standard Android phone aesthetics than your usual BlackBerry phone – with the lack of the iconic keypad. Be that as it may, the Aurora is the first BalckBerry phone to be made in Indonesia and the first one to have dual SIM capabilities.

The Aurora sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with HD (720p) resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage expandable via microSD. There’s a 13MP/8MP camera combo, and a 3,000mAh battery to power everything. The Aurora will come with Android Nougat out of the box, plus BlackBerry’s touted software security and mobility solutions.

The Aurora comes in three different colors – gold, silver, and black. You also have to note that there is no fingerprint sensor on this phone. The pricing comes to around USD$260, and BB Merah Putih says that the phone is now available for pre-order in various Indonesian online stores.

