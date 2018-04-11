The BlackBerry KEYOne Black Edition is the company’s last offering which was made available on Best Buy and Amazon and other online retailers. We noted that bezel-less BlackBerry Ghost which may be released in India by Optiemus but we haven’t heard anything new and related until this week. The BlackBerry phone codenamed ‘Athena’ was recently sighted online. More rumors have popped up and now we’re more than sure the KEYOne successor is already being developed. A set of new image renders have been shared by Slashleaks, giving us an idea of what could be the look of the next BlackBerry phone.

We’re not expecting design will be far and different from the KEYOne but we’re expecting improvements. Looking at the renders, we can say there are slight changes including the new placements of the SIM/SD Card slot on the left side while the buttons are now on the right. The 3.5mm headphone jack is on top while the USB-C is at the bottom. The next BlackBerry smartphone may also boast a dual camera system as per this leak. It will also maintain that physical QWERTY keyboard.

All the information we’ve gathered so far about the BlackBerry Athena must be taken with a grain of salt. We believe BlackBerry will reveal more details anytime soon. We’re looking forward to those related content being shared by members of the BlackBerry Smartphone Fan League. They may know more things ahead of the public so let’s wait and see.

VIA: CRACKBERRY