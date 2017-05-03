“Beat.Me” is a new indie game developed by a Portuguese student that has some interesting elements. If you’ve wanted a fun game that uses your own music to play, then this is the game for you. It’s a simple shoot ‘em up, but you need to shoot the baddies to the rhythms of music you are already familiar with.

Beat.Me is one of those simple but interesting games that turns up once in a while at the Play Store – and the beauty of the Android ecosystem is that virtually anyone who studies app development can contribute, even a 20-year-old student in Portugal. Beat.Me looks to use the music in your device – it will only accept MP3 and WAV files for now – and uses those to generate levels in the game.

The gameplay is basic – shoot up the enemies for points. Hitting them generates points, while destroying them gives bonus points, obviously. They will hit back, and you just control your ship with your thumbs. Pretty simple, but fun.

The syncing of the music and the game elements is pretty tight and accurate as well, so you if you know your music, you can anticipate the enemies. Pretty cool concept, all in all.

